Bartholomew County woman accused of stealing car filled with softball equipment

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested a woman after she allegedly stole a car that was filled with stolen softball equipment.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Gilmore Street around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday in regards to a suspicious vehicle. At the scene they discovered a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

According to a witness, two women exited the stolen vehicle and walked to a house nearby. The officers tracked down the women, and they attempted to exit the back of the home. After speaking with them, Natasha N. Carr, 28, of Elizabethtown, was arrested.

Officers saw what appeared to be a stolen baseball bat in the car. After searching the rest of the vehicle, they found a sports bag containing stolen softball equipment as well as a bag of clothing that was later confirmed to be stolen. In total, there were 13 bags of suspected stolen property.

Carr was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces preliminary charges of auto theft and possession of st