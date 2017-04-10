× Actor Rob Lowe to give lecture at DePauw University

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Actor Rob Lowe will be speaking next month at the Indiana college from which both of his parents graduated.

Lowe is set to visit DePauw University in Greencastle on May 1 to give the school’s Ubben Lecture. DePauw says the star of the TV series “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation” and numerous films will make the public appearance at 7:30 p.m. in the school’s Green Center for the Performing Arts.

The event is presented free of charge and is open to everyone. There are no tickets. Students with a DePauw ID will be admitted to the venue beginning at 6:15 p.m. The venue will open to all others at 6:30 p.m.

DePauw says Lowe’s father and mother both graduated from DePauw in 1961, while his paternal grandfather, Robert Lowe, was a 1931 graduate who owned an insurance and real estate company in Anderson, Indiana, before his 1978 death.

Lowe’s non-acting work includes advocacy for research about breast cancer, which afflicted his mother and other relatives.