2-alarm fire damages four downtown Indianapolis businesses at the West Side Shoppes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four downtown businesses have been damaged in an early Monday morning two-alarm fire in the downtown area.

IFD were called to the West Side Shoppes just before 2:00 a.m. where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the Chipotle business as well as the adjoining Jimmy Johns restaurant.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire may have started in the supply closet/food storage area in the Chipotle business.

While the two eateries suffered damage, also affected were the architect firm of Charles Brown and as well as Lux on Capitol, a apartment leasing firm.

No damage amount has been listed as the investigation is still on-going.