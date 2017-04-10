2-alarm fire damages four downtown Indianapolis businesses at the West Side Shoppes

Posted 2:34 am, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:17AM, April 10, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four downtown businesses have been damaged in an early Monday morning two-alarm fire in the downtown area.

IFD were called to the West Side Shoppes just before 2:00 a.m. where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the Chipotle business as well as the adjoining Jimmy Johns restaurant.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire may have started in the supply closet/food storage area in the Chipotle business.

While the two eateries suffered damage, also affected were the architect firm of Charles Brown and as well as Lux on Capitol, a apartment leasing firm.

No damage amount has been listed as the investigation is still on-going.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s