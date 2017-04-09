Warm and windy to start the week; Tracking arrival of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another warm and windy day is expected Monday. Winds will be sustained out of the south-southwest to the southwest at 14-22mph and wind gusts to 33mph.

The southerly winds will help draw warmth in to central Indiana. High temperatures will climb to mid-May levels.

A cold front will move towards Indiana Monday. It should sweep through the state overnight Monday in to Tuesday. Before the front passes, showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Having said that, there will be MANY dry hours Monday.

Chances for rain begin to increase after 8pm Monday. Data suggests a few thunderstorms passing through central Indiana between 10pm Monday and 2am Monday.

While I'm not expecting much in the way of severe thunderstorms, a few thunderstorms from Lafayette to Frankfort to Kokomo to Peru to Muncie may contain small hail.

Overall, rainfall amounts shouldn't be too heavy. We should see between 1/4" to 1/2" through Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a thunderstorm, that amount could go higher.

TWO TIMES THE NORMAL 60'S

Indianapolis reached 77° Sunday afternoon. This was the warmest temperature in Indianapolis since November 2, 2016 - over 5 months!

Sunday marks the 33rd day the temperature has reached 60° in Indianapolis. In the previous 145 years, Indy has averaged 14 days of 60° through April 9.

EARLY LOOK AT EASTER WEEKEND

It looks like a cold front will be moving towards this Midwest next week. Ahead of the front, temperatures should top out in the 70°s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity looks to be higher as well.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday along the cold front. The front is currently projected to pass through the state late Sunday morning/afternoon. Once the front passes, winds should shift out of the northwest, allowing cooler air to move in.