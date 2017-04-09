× Statehouse shooting injures three teens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Saturday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting downtown.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near North Capitol Avenue and East Ohio Street.

Police say three teens were shot. The victims were an 18-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. They all were suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The two males were transported to the hospital in stable condition, while the female was listed in critical condition.

Preliminary Investigators believe the shooting was a drive-by shooting.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are currently investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, or to submit a mobile tip at http://www.CrimeTips.org. All tips will remain anonymous.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.