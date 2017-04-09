IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

INDIANAPOLIS - Who had the best (and worst) week in politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner pick this week's winners and losers, including one nomination for this week's "most interesting" person in politics.

Here's a hint:

Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis) went viral this week for his noteworthy dance moves at Crispus Attucks High School, which also caught attention of our panel!

Join us again next week - our program airs every Sunday at 8:30am on CBS4 & at 9:30am on FOX59.

