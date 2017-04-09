IN Focus: Sen. Donnelly on SCOTUS vote, Syria airstrikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON DC - In an interview with CBS4, Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) said he supports the airstrikes in Syria but urged President Trump to consult with Congress on future action.

“I do support the airstrikes that took place. I think it was important that we send a message. That we tell Assad in no certain terms that these kinds of actions will not be permitted. These kinds of actions, we won’t stand by. But I also think the president needs to come to Congress to get [us to] sign-off on these,” said Donnelly. "I understand the need to move, and to move quickly. And I’m glad that the president did. But at this point it would be wise to talk to Congress as well... I think that’s critical. But at the same time, I don’t want to hold up the efforts that are needed to make sure that we protect other children, other infants, other families from being attacked by Sarin nerve gas by Assad.”

Donnelly was also asked about his vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

"I have always thought that you should have 60 votes for the Unites States Supreme Court," said Donnelly. "I don't agree with all of (Gorusch's) decisions... but overall he is qualified.. and that's why I made the decision."