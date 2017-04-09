Driver flees scene after damaging utility pole

Posted 4:39 am, April 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:55AM, April 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, authorities responded to reports of an accident on the south side.

Police say a red Camaro going east on West Stop 11 Road veered off of the road and hit a utility pole.

The impact snapped the pole, which was hanging in the air, held up only by wires.

When officials arrived on scene sometime after 2:00 a.m., the driver was nowhere to be found.

No other occupants were inside the vehicle.

The Indianapolis Power and Light Company will be fixing the utility pole.

