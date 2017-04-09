× Death toll in Egypt church bombing rises to 21, 38 wounded

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official says a church bombing north of Cairo has killed 21 people and wounded another 38.

Magdi Awad, the head of the provincial ambulance service, confirmed the toll from the bombing of a church in Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

CBC showed footage from inside the church, where a large number of people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with papers.

Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt’s population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.