CDC assisting investigation after dead bat found in salad at Florida Walmart

Posted 3:46 pm, April 9, 2017, by

ATLANTA, Ga. – Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are assisting health officials after a dead bat was reportedly sold at a Walmart in Florida.

Two people reported eating some of a salad before the bat was discovered in a clear container.

The condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether it had rabies. They are currently evaluating the two people for the disease, although transmission by eating a rabid animal is extremely uncommon.

On Saturday, Fresh Express issued a recall of a limited number of salads. The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the southeastern region of the United States.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s