Apartment fire on northwest side injures one

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Pike Township Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire early Sunday morning.

When authorities arrived on-scene around 3:30 a.m., heavy smoke was coming out of the Abington Apartment complex.

One female occupant was already outside when they arrived. She had a slight burn on her hand and was taken to Eskanazi hospital.

Two other residents of another upstairs apartment in the same building were helped out by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and authorities are not yet sure if the smoke detectors were working or not.

The fire is under investigation.