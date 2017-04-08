× University of Cincinnati arena decision sparks gender debate

CINCINNATI, Ohio. — Critics are pointing to the differences between the facilities the University of Cincinnati basketball teams will play in next season.

The Bearcat women’s team will move to St. Ursula, a nearby high school, for practices and games while the Fifth Third Arena on UC’s campus is renovated. The men’s team will play in the much-larger Northern Kentucky University BB&T Arena.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports experts say the move is unfair and counters federal Title IX law on equitable treatment. Longtime supporter Tamaya Dennard questions why women don’t get the same opportunity as their male peers.

UC Athletic Director Mike Bohn says the move is in the best interests of the program and student-athletes. He says the private Catholic high school can host the amenities for a strong playing environment.