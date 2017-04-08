No working smoke detectors in fire on near east side

Posted 3:28 am, April 8, 2017, by , Updated at 03:29AM, April 8, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to a double-residence fire on the near east side.

Six residents were evacuated from the building near the 900 block of North LaSalle.

The building was described as a residence where rooms were rented out and the kitchen was shared.

No injuries were reported, but authorities say there are $70,000 worth of damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the building had no working smoke detectors.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s