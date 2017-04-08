× No working smoke detectors in fire on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to a double-residence fire on the near east side.

Six residents were evacuated from the building near the 900 block of North LaSalle.

The building was described as a residence where rooms were rented out and the kitchen was shared.

No injuries were reported, but authorities say there are $70,000 worth of damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the building had no working smoke detectors.

The investigation is ongoing.