Mascot Hall of Fame building underway in northwest Indiana

Posted 11:55 am, April 8, 2017, by

courtesty @nwi

WHITING, Ind.  — Officials of the National Mascot Hall of Fame in northwest Indiana say the structural skeleton of the building has gone up and funding for interior features is being collected.

Dave Raymond who created the Mascot Hall of Fame online, tells The NWI Times that he has no doubt that organizers will reach their goal of raising $4.7 million.

Funds for the exhibits are being raised through private donations. Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic, says he has already received commitments from Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians.

The Whiting Redevelopment Commission paid for the exterior of the building, as well as furnishings, through an $8.5 million bond issue authorized last year. The bonds are to be paid off from tax increment financing revenue created in the district around the Hall of Fame.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s