Kokomo man arrested for allegedly stalking officer, encouraging friends to booby trap their yards

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo have arrested a man after he allegedly stalked a female officer and encouraged citizens to booby trap their yards.

Christopher Sutton, 44, of Russiaville, was arrested Friday after he turned himself in at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

On Thursday, officers were reportedly notified of threats being made against them and a specific female officer through Sutton’s Facebook account.

Two days earlier, Sutton allegedly encouraged friends on Facebook to booby trap their yards to injure police officers. Police say he suggested hiding boards with nails in thick grass so officers would not see the traps.

The same day, Sutton instantly posted pictures of four abandoned vehicles tagged by a female officer that he has a history of stalking.

According to a report, further investigation reveled that Sutton has been stalking this female officer since 2014.

He turned himself into authorities and was charged with stalking, intimidation and harassment.

This case is under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765)-456-7017.