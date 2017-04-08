Housing options help autistic adults find independence

Posted 12:07 pm, April 8, 2017, by

courtesy Associated Press.

DALLAS (AP) — Innovative housing developments are popping up across the U.S. to serve those who were diagnosed with autism as children amid increased awareness about the disorder and changes in how it’s defined.

The developments are often spearheaded by parents who see their adult children’s desire for independence and wonder who will care for them in the future.

Debra Caudy and her husband are working on a housing development near Dallas inspired by their autistic son. She says, “They want to live independently and they want to work.”

In Pennsylvania, 26-year-old Masha Gregory moved into a Pittsburgh-area apartment complex where half of the units are for those diagnosed with autism. She says she was nervous to move out of her parent’s home, but has found she loves being on her own.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s