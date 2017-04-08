Hang on to your hats; Warmest day of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother Nature is back at her game again. She is sending us an early June day in April. Sunday will be the warmest day (so far) of 2017 and the warmest we have had in over five months.

Brisk southerly winds will draw warmth up out of the south and southwest Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 50°s and 60°s in to the 70°s by early afternoon.

If we can keep skies completely sunny, which I don't think we will, temperatures could approach 80° in several locales.

Through the day, winds will be sustained 15-25mph with gusts to 35mph. By late afternoon and early evening, winds will gust more frequently. At times Sunday night in to Monday morning winds may gust to near 40mph.

UNBELIEVABLE 60°s

Saturday, April 8 marked the 32nd day this year reaching 60°. Pretty remarkable considering in the previous 145 years, Indianapolis averages only thirteen 60° days through April 8.

ABOVE NORMAL WEEK AHEAD

A cold front will slide through the area Monday night in to Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop behind the front, but nothing like what we had last week. We should see temperatures only drop to the 60°s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

Early look at Easter weekend... Looks warm (temperatures in the 70°s) but scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and thunderstorms developing later Sunday.