Crash near Linton kills Green County woman

Posted 1:29 am, April 8, 2017, by

Courtesy of Indiana State Police - Bloomington

GREEN CO., Ind — Friday afternoon, a 75-year-old woman died in a crash.

According to authorities, 75-year-old Patsey Munson, for unknown reasons, was traveling southbound in a 2005 Chevy Malibu on State Road 59 the wrong way onto a one way (northbound) section of the road.

As Munson approached the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 59, she failed to yeild to a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer driven by 43-year-old Stacey Thomas.

Police say Thomas told them he attempted to avoid her, applied his brakes, and swerved to prevent impact, but was unable to do so.

Munson was deceased when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, and Thomas was physically uninjured.

The police are investigating the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s