Crash near Linton kills Green County woman

GREEN CO., Ind — Friday afternoon, a 75-year-old woman died in a crash.

According to authorities, 75-year-old Patsey Munson, for unknown reasons, was traveling southbound in a 2005 Chevy Malibu on State Road 59 the wrong way onto a one way (northbound) section of the road.

As Munson approached the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 59, she failed to yeild to a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer driven by 43-year-old Stacey Thomas.

Police say Thomas told them he attempted to avoid her, applied his brakes, and swerved to prevent impact, but was unable to do so.

Munson was deceased when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, and Thomas was physically uninjured.

The police are investigating the crash.