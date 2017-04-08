As Holy Week begins, Indianapolis church returns to sanctuary a year-and-a-half after devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis congregation is celebrating a major milestone as Christians celebrate the start of Holy Week.

Parishioners at St. Monica’s Catholic Church processed to their newly-renovated church Saturday evening, a year-and-a-half after a fire caused millions of dollars in damage.

“It’s a little humbling experience when you’re in a situation like this,” Fr. Todd Goodson said. “People sort of rally around you, people that you really didn’t know would even have cared and just offering their support, offering prayers.”

The fire broke out Sept. 9, 2015 in the narthex. Since then services have been held in the gym.

“That makes it special that we get to proceed in,” Elaine Wells said, a church member.

The congregation thanked the greater community for their help and support.

“We had a big work day this morning,” Goodson said. “And it was really exciting. About 250 people showed up for our work day this morning, moved a bunch of chairs. And today is our first mass. It’s just so nice to be back into church.”