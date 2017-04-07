We are sunny and dry through the weekend with more storms arriving early next week

Enjoy the sunshine today and this weekend! We’ll have plenty of it! Today will be the coldest day that we see over the next week, but it will still be nice. You’ll need the sunglasses and winter jacket still today with breezy conditions this afternoon and a high of 52.

Tonight we have a FROST ADVISORY that goes into effect for overnight expected to drop between 33-36.

The weekend is looking spectacular and MUCH warmer. We’ll see about a 25 degree temperature JUMP by Sunday afternoon.

Early next week thunderstorm chances will go up again Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning but we have no major cool downs next week. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.

