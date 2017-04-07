× Swedish police investigate after truck crashes into Stockholm store, multiple dead

STOCKHOLM — Pictures published by Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet show that a truck has ploughed into the upscale Ahlens department store in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired.

People in the area are fleeing the scene.

Witness Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet, another daily that “we stood inside a shoe store and heard something … and then people started to scream.” He says “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

The store is part of a Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at the street level.