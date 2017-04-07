× Police: Threat reported at Terre Haute North High School believed to be a hoax

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.— An Indiana State Police spokesman says a threat that led to a lockdown at a western Indiana school is believed to be hoax.

Capt. David Bursten says “all indications are that this is a hoax call” that Terre Haute North High School received about a possible threat Friday. He says he doesn’t have any details about the nature of the threat.

Bursten says there’s been no shooting or explosion at the school, and no one has been injured.

He says there have been many similar threats against schools in the state recently and those were found to be hoaxes, likely made by students.

Bursten says Terre Haute police are leading the investigation into the incident.

Previous story:

Police officers are searching a western Indiana high school following a gun threat, and the students and faculty have been told to shelter in place.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says officers have found nothing so far following the threat Friday morning at Terre Haute North High School.

The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reported that officers entered the school with weapons drawn.

Watts told the Associated Press that officers from city, county and state police agencies are responding to the threat.

He says the school followed its own policy by having students shelter in place and announcing the potential danger.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.