Police make arrest after 2 men killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have made an arrest after a fight between family members resulted in a double homicide on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

Investigators arrested Eldridge Moore, 51, of Indianapolis, for the murder of 29-year-old Brandon Miller and 65-year-old Phillip McBrady.

Authorities from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Eldridge after they located him at a residence in Indianapolis.

Moore was taken into custody without incident and questioned by an IMPD homicide officer. He was later arrested on a preliminary charge of murder. The suspect was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center, and he currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

Detectives believe that the likely motive for the shooting was a disturbance between one of the victims and Moore. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a charging decision.