× Kokomo man arrested, accused of watching officer’s wife take bath

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police arrested a man accused of watching an officer’s wife while she took a bath.

Paul Henson Jr., 26, is facing stalking and voyeurism charges.

The incident occurred on March 27. Police say Henson went on to call the victim and make threatening and sexually explicit comments to her. Investigators say he admitted to watching the victim from a bedroom window.

Officers say the victim actually spotted Henson last week and chased him around her home. By the time officers got there, he was already gone.

Court documents show he told officers he called the wife of a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy as well.