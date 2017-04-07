× IMPD conducting death investigation after woman’s body found lying in road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting a death investigation on the west side after woman’s body was found in the middle of the road.

Police say a driver in the area of Lynhurst Drive and Legrande Avenue stopped after finding the woman’s body and called police around 3 a.m. Friday.

The initial investigation showed no visible signs of trauma, IMPD said. Police said the victim appeared to be a middle-aged woman.