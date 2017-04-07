From frost to the 80s this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weekend will start with low temperatures near freezing. We have a Frost Advisory in effect west of US 31 and a Freeze Warning over east central Indiana.

In spite of the chilly start this will be the warmest weekend of the year so far. Our average high this time of year is 61 degrees. Sunshine will prevail this weekend with rear record high temperatures warming into 60s Saturday and into the 70s by Sunday.

Our next best chance for rain will come early next week.

We have Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning through Saturday morning.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

It is still too early for Spring planting.

The countdown is on to Race Day.

Expect a mild Saturday.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Strong t-storms are likely Monday afternoon.

Showers will continue through Tuesday.