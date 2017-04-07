From frost to the 80s this weekend

Posted 5:47 pm, April 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06PM, April 7, 2017

Our weekend will start with low temperatures near freezing. We have a Frost Advisory in effect west of US 31 and a Freeze Warning over east central Indiana.

In spite of the chilly start this will be the warmest weekend of the year so far. Our average high this time of year is 61 degrees. Sunshine will prevail this weekend with rear record high temperatures warming into 60s Saturday and into the 70s by Sunday.

Our next best chance for rain will come early next week.

We have Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning through Saturday morning.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

It is still too early for Spring planting.

The countdown is on to Race Day.

Expect a mild Saturday.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Strong t-storms are likely Monday afternoon.

Showers will continue through Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s