× Excise police bust 62 minors in Bloomington for false ID-related charges over past three weeks

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana State Excise officers issued arrest summonses for 62 juvenile suspects on 177 charges.

Police say the charges were collected over the past three weeks, and the arrests were issued all at once.

The majority of the arrests are from illegal possession of false identification by minors to try to get into the Bluebird Nightclub located at 216 North Walnut Street on March 22, March 29, April 5.

The majority of the arrests stemmed from the illegal possession of false identification used by minors who were trying to gain entry into the Bluebird Nightclub located at 216 N. Walnut St. on March 22, March 29 and April 5.

Police provided the following numbers on the charges:

146 counts of false ID-related charges

18 counts of minor possession/consumption of alcoholic beverages

12 counts of minor entering a tavern

“The use of false identification by minors in the attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages or to gain entry into an establishment is a common practice, especially in and around college towns. Excise officers often work cooperatively with the establishments in Bloomington, as well as other areas in the state, to help educate their employees in false identification detection,” said Superintendent Matt Strittmatter.

Police say a large number of fake IDs are purchased by minors over the internet from overseas manufacturers. The IDs often contain the holder’s true name and photograph.