Driver critically injured after car crashes, flips on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a vehicle flipped during a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

Photos and video from the scene showed the car overturned near 30th Street and Emerson Avenue.

According to investigators at the scene, dispatchers received the call just before 5 a.m. A passing driver reported seeing a person lying in the road and called 911.

The driver was the only person in the car, police said, and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are now working to reconstruct the crash.