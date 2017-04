× Driver crashes SUV into sign at Pike High School, runs away

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An SUV crashed into a sign at Pike High School Friday morning, and police were looking for the driver.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Police found the SUV crashed into a sign at the school’s entrance.

It didn’t appear that anyone was hurt, and police said the driver ran off after the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.