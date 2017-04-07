Cute baby throws hands up in air after being swaddled in viral video

BOSTON, Mass. – A video of an adorable baby throwing his hands up in the air after being swaddled is going viral, racking up millions and millions of views.

5-month-old Kaden loves to be swaddled. His father Kent Siri tells CBS4 that he has a strong reflex, and he tends to wake himself up a lot when he isn’t swaddled.

Siri noticed that every time he unswaddled Kaden in the morning, his arms would pop up as if they were spring-loaded. So he started to record Kaden, and he made a short video with the “Freedom” clip from the movie “Braveheart” as a joke to show to family and friends. They loved it, so Siri started to record Kaden every morning to different songs and movie clips.

He posted the supercut of Kaden on Facebook on March 31, and it has over 5.6 million Facebook views.

Siri tells CBS4 he is completely overwhelmed by all of the attention little Kaden is receiving.

“We had been posting the individual clips on Facebook for weeks, but when I put the compilation together, things just exploded. Frankly, we’re still trying to wrap our heads around all of it!” Siri said.

