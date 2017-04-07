Authorities: one person dead after single vehicle accident on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are at the scene of a fatal car accident on the west side.

The crash happened near the intersection of Crawfordsville Rd. and the 2700 block of N. Country Club Rd.

An investigation indicates the driver lost control, over-corrected and ended up striking a tree.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

We will update this story once we receive more information.

