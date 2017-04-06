Woman’s landlord finally fixes missing smoke alarms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Two months after CBS4 Problem Solvers first talked to an Indianapolis woman about her malfunctioning smoke alarms, her new landlord has re-installed the life-saving devices.

Shannon Smith contacted CBS4 in February, after she went nine months without smoke alarms in her rental home. The alarms started going off all at once, causing Smith to take them out, but her landlord never showed up to fix them.

The alarms were one of many problems Smith had with her property, where she, her kids, and her grandkids all live.

"I love this house, I just wish they would fix it," Smith said.

While CBS4 Problem Solvers worked on Smith's case, Mt Helix Acquisitions took back control of her property, as well as many others, from the previous landlord. Smith's new landlord said she would have the issues fixed.

After six weeks of repeat calls and texts from CBS4 to that new landlord, someone finally showed up to do some work on Smith's home. They re-installed the missing smoke detectors, fixed two sinks, as well as a broken handrail.

Smith said she's relieved to have the smoke alarms back, but she's still hoping the home will be made more liveable, particularly the leaking from the roof that has rendered at least one room unusable.

"When it rains, the way it rains outside, it’s literally raining that way in one of the bedrooms," Smith said.

Smith's new landlord told CBS4 the larger issues would take longer to fix, since there are many properties that have been rented out despite major issues. Smith said she's hoping they'll live up to their promises, but is still looking for a new home in the meantime.

"They say things like, 'We’re not the same property manager, we understand the problems you’re going through, we’re going to change this, we’re going to fix this, we’re on it,'" Smith said. "I’m going to keep looking but I am going to at least give them some time to respond."

