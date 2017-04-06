× Woman dies after being struck on I-74 in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A Shelbyville woman died after a car hit her while she was crossing I-74 late Wednesday night.

According to Indiana State Police, emergency crews were called to I-74 eastbound near mile marker 110 around 11:50 p.m. They found a woman lying in the road along with two vehicles that may have struck her.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Laura Goode of Shelbyville.

Police said their initial investigation showed Goode was crossing I-74 when a 2010 Mazda driven by Rebecca Weightman of Waldron hit her. A second vehicle, a 2001 Hyundai driven by Mark Collins of Shelbyville, slid off into the median while trying to avoid hitting Goode as she was lying in the road. Police aren’t sure if the Hyundai actually hit her, however.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol, which is standard procedure for fatal crashes. However, police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.