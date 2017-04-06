× Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man who may be disoriented

GARY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Gary man who may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Police say 78-year-old George Porter was last seen around noon on Saturday, April 1 in Gary.

Porter was last seen wearing a multi-color hat, black double breasted suit coat, cream colored sweater, tan pants and black shoes.

Officers say Porter is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 119 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Porter, contact the Gary Police Department by calling 219-660-0000 or 911.