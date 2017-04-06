Senate passes its proposal for state budget, bill now goes back to House

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for central Indiana Thursday
Posted 11:56 am, April 6, 2017

File photo of the Statehouse.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Senate passed its proposal for the state budget Thursday.

HB 1001 provides increased funding for education, Hoosier veterans and economic developments. It would increase K-12 funding by $358 million over two years.

It would also expand the Pre-K pilot program to all 92 counties, increase state police pay over two years and provide $500,000 to assist homeless veterans. $800,000 would go towards veteran service organizations to improve assistance for veterans seeking benefits.

The bill must now go back to the House for consideration.

