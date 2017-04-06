× Senate approves bill that would allow Ricker’s to continue selling cold beer for now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Lawmakers in the Senate approved a bill Thursday that would allow two Ricker’s location to keep selling cold beer for the time being.

House Bill 1496 would also stop new permits for two years to any restaurant operating within a grocery or convenience store. The bill had amendments when the Senate approved it, meaning the bill now goes to conference for discussions by both sides.

In the Senate, State Sen. David Long said his bill, which is being discussed in the House Thursday, was not likely to pass. The House couldn’t come to a consensus before the deadline so it’s possible they will pass on that bill and focus on this version.

Sen. Long say Ricker's fix bill will fail in house because they can't come to consensus pic.twitter.com/JMXIVeOAPj — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 6, 2017

Ricker’s has gotten a lot of attention at the Statehouse this session when lawmakers learned two gas stations were selling cold beer after adding restaurants. The locations applied for and received permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to sell cold beer. Typically, gas stations are forbidden from doing so.

Company chairman Jay Ricker said earlier this week their food concept is well developed and they’ve spent millions of dollars installing the restaurants and doing renovations. In the process, he says a lot of jobs have been created.