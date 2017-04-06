× More than 320 Family Dollar stores to close nationwide, including 5 in Indiana

Five Indiana Family Dollar stores will close by the end of June.

According to a WARN notice filed with the state of Indiana, the closures will affect 38 employees at stores in Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne and Gary.

Dollar Express operated the stores under the Family Dollar name. They’re among more than 320 stores in 36 states being sold to rival Dollar General. Dollar Express, based in North Carolina, said the move could cost up to 2,700 employees their jobs, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Family Dollar had to sell off the stores two years ago to meet the terms of a merger with Dollar Tree and avoid violating antitrust laws.

A private equity firm purchased the stores and planned to convert them to Dollar Express locations, but some of the stores will instead become Dollar Generals in the coming months. Workers told the Charlotte Observer that their services wouldn’t be retained once the stores change hands.

The notice to the state said the Indiana locations would close and be liquidated by June 30, 2017.

Here are the Indiana locations set to close: