Legendary comedian, actor Don Rickles dies at 90

LOS ANGELES— Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, a spokesman says.

Rickles voiced Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, but is perhaps best known as an insult comic. Rickles’ last credit was in a Toy Story short from 2014, and he was slated to reprise the Mr. Potato Head role in “Toy Story 4,” which was in pre-production, according to his IMDb page.

He died from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

This story is developing and will be updated.