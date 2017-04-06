WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for central Indiana Thursday

Legendary comedian, actor Don Rickles dies at 90

Posted 2:16 pm, April 6, 2017, by and , Updated at 02:21PM, April 6, 2017

Actor Don Rickles of the film 'Mr. Warmth, The Don Rickles Project' poses in the portrait studio during AFI FEST 2007 presented by Audi held at ArcLight Cinemas on November 9, 2007 in Hollywood. (Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)

LOS ANGELES— Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, a spokesman says.

Rickles voiced Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, but is perhaps best known as an insult comic. Rickles’ last credit was in a Toy Story short from 2014, and he was slated to reprise the Mr. Potato Head role in “Toy Story 4,” which was in pre-production, according to his IMDb page.

He died from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s