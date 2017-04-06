× Indiana Senate passes bill that would prevent communities from banning Airbnb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill that would prevent Indiana communities from banning Airbnb passed in the Senate on Thursday.

House Bill 1133 passed with a 27 to 20 vote.

Cities like Carmel and Zionsville are against the measure, calling it a safety issue and claiming the state is overstepping its bounds.

The legislation became an issue in Carmel after city officials sent out a letter to all residents in January, asking citizens to take down their Airbnb listings, citing they were in violation of city zoning ordinances.

There were amendments added to the bill in Senate, so they will have to come to an agreement with the House before it moves to Governor Holcomb’s desk.

Airbnb Midwest Policy Director Laura Spanjian issued the following statement about the Senate’s passage of HB 1133: