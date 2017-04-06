× Indiana Senate passes bill that would allow people with epilepsy to be treated with cannabidoil

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Senate passed a bill that would allow Hoosiers with epilepsy to be treated with oil from cannabis plant.

HB 1148 passed the Senate with a 35 to 13 vote on Thursday.

Indiana’s legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of medicine derived from marijuana, but that appears to have changed this year. Supporters say the bill’s approval marks a significant shift after years of medical marijuana-related bills stalling.

The bill would allow the use of cannabidoil (commonly referred to as CBD) in the treatment of a person with epilepsy when other treatments have failed to work.

The bill also requires the State Department of Health to establish and maintain a CBD registry.

There was an amendment in the Senate to the bill, so they will have to come to an agreement with the House before it moves to Governor Holcomb’s desk.