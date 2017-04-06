Indiana boy dies from injuries after father strangled him, police say

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for central Indiana Thursday
Posted 8:21 am, April 6, 2017

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – Police say a 5-year-old boy who was strangled and smothered by his father died from his injuries, WTHI reports.

Officers were called to the home of Robert “James” Baldwin, 53, of Vincennes, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. after he called Knox County Dispatch and allegedly said, “I killed my son.”

When police arrived at the home, the child was unresponsive. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and then airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. He died Thursday morning around 2 a.m.

Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking told WTHI that Baldwin smothered and strangled the child.

“He is not remorseful for what he did. That’s my opinion, but this man is a monster,” Luking said. “At this point there’s no reason to believe anything happened other than he intentionally planned out and killed his son.”

Baldwin is currently facing an attempted murder charge, but the charge will likely be amended as a result of the boy’s death.

