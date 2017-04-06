× House approves bill calling for DNA swabs to be taken from suspects arrested for felonies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill that would requires every person arrested for a felony after December 31, 2017, to submit a DNA sample via a cheek swab was approved on the third reading in the House Thursday.

Under Senate Bill 322, the DNA profile taken through the swab would be run through a federal DNA database to help law enforcement with unsolved crimes.

Currently, Indiana law only allows for the swab to be taken after a felony conviction.

DNA samples would be expunged if all charges were dropped or the person was acquitted of all their charges. The bill would also allow the expungement of all DNA samples if the felony arrest does not result in a conviction.

Additionally, a court would have to rule that there is probable cause to process and keep the DNA sample if the arrest was made without a warrant.

An amendment was added in the house, so the Senate will have to agree upon it again before it goes to the governor’s desk.