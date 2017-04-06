Four injured after vehicle plows through south side Texas Roadhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says four people are injured but stable after a vehicle crashed through the wall at a south side Texas Roadhouse.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. The restaurant is located at 4335 Southport Crossings Drive.

IFD says the driver, and elderly man, hit the gas instead of the brake in the parking lot, sending the vehicle crashing into the wall. Photos from the scene show the wall pushed in and windows smashed after the incident.

He was slightly injured, along with three people sitting at a table inside.

The driver is expected to be OK, and the three others were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, according to IFD. The car was able to be driven away.

The restaurant is expected to be closed until Friday.

