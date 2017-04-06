× Former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi suspended from practicing law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former Marion County prosecutor has been suspended from practicing law.

The Indiana Supreme Court imposed a 30-day suspension on Carl J. Brizzi after concluding that he engaged in “professional misconduct,” according to court documents filed Monday.

The charges against Brizzi reportedly arose from his business relationship with former criminal defense attorney Paul Page. The two were real estate partners.

In 2009, Page was representing a suspect facing several drug charges. Deputy prosecutors handling the case had worked out a tentative agreement with Page that called for the defendant to plead guilty to a class C felony and forfeit $17,550 in cash that had been seized at the time of the arrest.

Brizzi became involved when Page brought the matter to him. Brizzi then intervened and instructed his deputies to allow the defendant to plead guilty to a class D felony (with eligility for alternate misdemeanor sentencing) and to return a portion of the seized cash to the defendant.

Court document called this move “highly unusual.” Deputies reportedly knew of no reason to reduce the charge or to return the funds, as they felt the case was very strong.

Based on these events, the court found Brizzi violated Professional Conduct Rule 1.7(a) (2), which generally prohibits representation of a client if “there is a significant risk that the representation will be materially limited by a personal interest of the lawyer.”

Brizzi’s suspension will begin May 1.