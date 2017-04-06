WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for central Indiana Thursday

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Masters after falling down staircase in rental home

Posted 4:46 pm, April 6, 2017, by

CARMEL, IN - SEPTEMBER 11: Dustin Johnson walks to the fourth tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club on September 11, 2016 in Carmel, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga.  — Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall at the home he was renting for the week.

The world’s No. 1-ranked player arrived at Augusta National on quite a roll, having won his last three starts.

But he never took a shot at the first major championship of the year.

Johnson walked to the first hole Thursday, as if he was going to play in the final group of the day, but changed his mind at the last possible moment. Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker teed off while Johnson sauntered back to the clubhouse, a stunning start to the tournament.

His Masters was over before it ever began.

Johnson was injured late Wednesday afternoon when he took what his agent described as a “serious” fall down a staircase.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s