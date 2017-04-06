× Bid for Indianapolis World Trade Center advances

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana could soon have its own World Trade Center.

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) approved a bid to put such a center in Indy, kicking off a months-long application process to establish the organization in Indiana’s capital.

Former Indiana Attorney General is leading the charge as chairman of the group bidding for the WTC Indianapolis. Former Marion County Clerk Doris Anne Sadler is the group’s president while former Indiana Office of Management and Budget official Travis Spotts is serving as executive director.

Zoeller and the others believe a WTC would pave the way for new economic development in the city and state.

“Over the next several months, our organization will work with Hoosier business leaders, trade associations and both state and local elected officials to develop a World Trade Center proposal for Indianapolis,” Zoeller said.

According to Zoeller, the group is well on its way to securing the necessary funding and infrastructure for the project. Indianapolis is the fourth-largest U.S. metropolitan area without a WTC designation, the group said.

Indianapolis must meet a host of requirements, including business and service plans and letters of support from independent agencies and community leaders.

The WTCA is a nonprofit organization with more than 320 member organizations in 90 countries. The group said it has created an “international ecosystem of reciprocal global connections, commercial properties and integrated trade services.”

WTCA CEO Scott Ferguson said the group was “delighted” with Indianapolis’ “impressive plans.”

“North America is one of our most mature markets with 60 World Trade Centers across the continent, and Indianapolis would be a most welcome addition,” Ferguson said. “We are looking forward to receiving their full application soon.”