Authorities in Madison County responding to gas line fire in Alexandria, evacuation ordered

Posted 10:53 pm, April 6, 2017, by

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. –  Madison County authorities are at the scene of a gas line fire in Alexandria.

The scene is near the west side of Alexandria on Washington St.

The gas line rupture and fire has prompted a half mile evacuation in all directions. Evacuees should go to the old Alexandria Police Station.

A car reportedly hit a gas line and ruptured it, causing a large fire.

We will update this story as we received more information

