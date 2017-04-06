A few flurries before a warm up arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Advisory continues through this evening, with 50 mph gusts likely, and a few snow showers are likely after Midnight. Skies will clear Friday and temperatures will be warm in the afternoon. Sunshine will prevail this weekend with rear record high temperatures warming into the 70s by Sunday. Our next best chance for rain will come early next week.

Gusty winds were the rule on Thursday.

The Wind Advisory continues through 11pm.

So far this has been a mild start to Spring.

A few flurries are possible after Midnight.

Low will cool to near freezing overnight.

Sunday will be a sunny day.

High temperatures will be well above average by Sunday afternoon.

T-storms are likely Monday afternoon.

Showers will continue through Tuesday.