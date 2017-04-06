50 mph gusts likely today but the sun returns Friday and 70s return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a cold, windy and cloudy Thursday along with an occasional rain/snow shower. No accumulation is expected and the day won't be a washout. Showers will be spotty through this evening. Highs will get into the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

Central Indiana is under a Wind Advisory through tonight. Winds will be sustained from the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. You will want to secure loose outdoor objects and keep two hands on the steering wheel, especially if you're driving a high-profile vehicle.

The good news is that this cool down will be short lived. We'll take a 30-degree temperature JUMP heading into the weekend! 70s return by Sunday! The weekend will also be sunny.

We stay mild into the first part of next week, however we will turn unsettled with storms possible on Monday and Tuesday.