Three accused thieves from California facing charges for trying to steal thousands in electronics from Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in items from stores at Indianapolis International Airport.

Criminal charges of theft and counterfeiting were filed against the alleged thieves this week.

The 3 suspects all come from California. All three made their first court appearances in Marion County today.

Prosecutors say out-of-towners flying in to break the law is a huge challenge to their office.

Buying expensive Apple watches and high dollar Beats head phones, the suspects are facing charges for allegedly ringing up more than 5 thousand dollars in fraudulent purchases.

Prosecutors claim after they succeeded in making the purchases Hasani Scott and Natasha Bell were caught after they returned the next day and tried to use fake debit cards at the same store a second time and an employee became suspicious.

Officers say they caught Bell, Scott and a third suspect Anrianna Davis when they tried to leave the airport and investigators found more than a dozen fake credit cards.

“Those who are intent on scamming have become increasingly sophisticated in their ability to replicate cards and commit those crimes,” said Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry.

According to court records, the account numbers on the face of the suspects cards were all fraudulent and the attempted scam wasn’t all that high tech because the security codes on the back of the cards had been scratched off and new ones added by stickers that resembled those made by a label maker.

Prosecutor Curry says fraud cases against people who travel in from out of Indiana are becoming more common and even in this case where the suspects are caught, it can be hard to prosecute them if they’re able to post bond and return to the west coast.

“You know in our modern society, whether it’s the ability to do it online or travel nationally, it’s something that happens and obviously it becomes difficult to prosecute,” said Curry.

During their court hearing all three suspects entered pleas of not guilty in the case.